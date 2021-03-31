Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (TSE:WEE)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($1.00). The firm had revenue of C$152.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$151.60 million.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.