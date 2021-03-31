Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,571 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,540 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,307,000 after buying an additional 1,089,304 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,233,000 after buying an additional 876,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,242,000 after acquiring an additional 375,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,103,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,728,000 after acquiring an additional 304,711 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.58.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $139.51. 32,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,231. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $122.76 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.23 and its 200 day moving average is $137.27.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.