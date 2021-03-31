Wells Fargo & Company Increases Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $111.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $98.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $111.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.63 and its 200-day moving average is $93.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 278,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after purchasing an additional 187,849 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

