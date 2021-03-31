Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 5,644 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 258.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,608,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,505 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 262.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 263,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after buying an additional 191,166 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 212,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 109,215 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,255.3% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 81,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 511,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 78,992 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $42.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65.

