Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Heska were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter worth about $11,017,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Heska by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Heska by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,318,000 after acquiring an additional 139,109 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSKA shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.20.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $164.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.00. Heska Co. has a 1-year low of $50.31 and a 1-year high of $217.17. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

