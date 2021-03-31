Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.08 Million Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,424 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $48.29. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHF. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

