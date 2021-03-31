Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,081 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 23,482 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBL. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter worth $335,000.

BBL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

BBL stock opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.85%.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

