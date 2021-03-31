Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of NextGen Healthcare worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 369,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXGN opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 24,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $496,080.00. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $204,846.06. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,926. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NXGN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.81.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

