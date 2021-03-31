Wells Fargo & Company MN Takes $3.06 Million Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,666,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

TVTX stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

TVTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $486,428.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,667 shares in the company, valued at $5,670,942.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,246 shares of company stock worth $875,013 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

