Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for 2.8% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Welltower by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Welltower by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.98. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.