Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 120.5% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter.

IGI stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

