Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the February 28th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of DMO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,890. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 58,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

