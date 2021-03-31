Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $73.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Western Digital is well poised to benefit from momentum seen in the solid state drive (SSD) market as these storage solutions find increasing applications in connected cars and data centers. Further, improving PC shipment trends led by solid demand for notebooks, are likely to support the company’s hard disk drive (HDD) business. Moreover, increasing demand for flash solutions in the gaming vertical is a positive. Also, the company is expected to gain from its cloud-based solutions. Shares of Western Digital have outperformed the industry in the past six-month period. Nonetheless, weakness in enterprise markets due to sluggish IT spending amid the coronavirus pandemic remains a headwind, at least in the near term. Escalating expenses on product enhancements, a highly leveraged balance sheet and suspension of dividends remain other concerns.”

WDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.96.

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,520. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

