Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $18.11 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,321,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,085,000 after purchasing an additional 891,972 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

