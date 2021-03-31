WEX (NYSE:WEX) Shares Gap Down to $219.69

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $219.69, but opened at $212.88. WEX shares last traded at $213.65, with a volume of 1,922 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Truist boosted their price target on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.53.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $398.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 25,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $5,304,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,520 shares of company stock worth $27,640,336 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 25.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 420,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,549,000 after acquiring an additional 30,291 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 32.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

