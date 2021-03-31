Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 223,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,894,990 shares.The stock last traded at $38.04 and had previously closed at $37.72.

WPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

