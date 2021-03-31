Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$7.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WCP. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.64.

Whitecap Resources stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.52. 2,000,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,745,291. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28. The company has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a PE ratio of -1.22. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$0.87 and a one year high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.3918732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84. Insiders purchased a total of 17,959 shares of company stock worth $84,213 over the last three months.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

