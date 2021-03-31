William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Burlington Stores in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.39.

Shares of BURL opened at $304.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.20 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $137.65 and a 1-year high of $321.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 239.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.