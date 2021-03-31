William Blair Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Amazon.com in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will earn $38.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $38.75.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

AMZN stock opened at $3,055.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,133.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,170.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,889.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

