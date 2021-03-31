Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $184.40

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $184.40 and last traded at $180.85, with a volume of 10148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.84.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.65. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,420 shares of company stock worth $3,793,700. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

