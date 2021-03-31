WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the February 28th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGRS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DGRS opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

