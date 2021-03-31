WMS Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,527,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542,871 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,017,000 after acquiring an additional 511,830 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 641,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 470,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,425. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $73.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.49.

