WMS Partners LLC Has $266,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,544. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.96. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $134.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,185. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Stephens began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

