WMS Partners LLC Invests $332,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 15.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Roku by 41.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter worth $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.86.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total value of $105,267.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $105,267.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 795,515 shares of company stock worth $307,562,427. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $6.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,880. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.38 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.38 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

