WMS Partners LLC Sells 875 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sysco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 904,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Sysco by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 398,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,193,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after purchasing an additional 41,485 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.28. 11,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,644. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,133.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

