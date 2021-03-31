WMS Partners LLC Takes $403,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,045 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 22.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $175.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,571. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

