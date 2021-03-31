Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,113,000 after purchasing an additional 579,990 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,609 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Boston Properties by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,272,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,268,000 after acquiring an additional 131,070 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,164,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Boston Properties by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 581,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,696,000 after acquiring an additional 101,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $103.01 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.12 and a 200-day moving average of $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

