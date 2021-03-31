Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 12,552 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,552 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $110,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,331,054,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,055.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,133.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3,170.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,889.15 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 target price (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

