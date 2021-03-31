Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Up 17% Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for $309.43 or 0.00520377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and $721.88 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 619,521.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00061968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.39 or 0.00305051 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $524.09 or 0.00881367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00047927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00078970 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00030976 BTC.

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,310,075 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

