Wrapped Origin Axie 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,934.00 (WOA)

Wrapped Origin Axie (CURRENCY:WOA) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, Wrapped Origin Axie has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar. Wrapped Origin Axie has a total market cap of $655,851.61 and approximately $2,934.00 worth of Wrapped Origin Axie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Origin Axie token can currently be bought for approximately $2,889.21 or 0.04867033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00061667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.76 or 0.00321340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $482.30 or 0.00812457 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00048389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00086869 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Wrapped Origin Axie Token Profile

Wrapped Origin Axie’s total supply is 227 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Origin Axie is axieinfinity.com.

Wrapped Origin Axie Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Origin Axie directly using U.S. dollars.

