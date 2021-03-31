WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Short Interest Up 115.7% in March

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 115.7% from the February 28th total of 881,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $161,148.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

