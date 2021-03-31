xBTC (xBTC) Hits Market Cap of $2.89 Million

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. xBTC has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $12,417.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xBTC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000991 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, xBTC has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get xBTC alerts:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 673,834.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00062067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.54 or 0.00304400 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $497.36 or 0.00833945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00047210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00081264 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00031005 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 8,296,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,893,936 tokens. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital. The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi.

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.