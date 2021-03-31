Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,767 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Xilinx were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,700,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,108,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,004,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,164,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XLNX. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.06.

Xilinx stock opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.24.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

