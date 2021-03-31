XIO (XIO) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One XIO token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000127 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About XIO

XIO (XIO) is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 tokens. XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. XIO’s official website is xio.network. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx. The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

