Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

YMAB stock opened at $29.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.59.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. On average, analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $345,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $345,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,021,660. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

