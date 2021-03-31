Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Up 61.4% in March

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

