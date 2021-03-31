Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Update

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,300 shares, a growth of 142.3% from the February 28th total of 289,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Yunji by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yunji in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Yunji during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Yunji in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of YJ opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.95 million, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.23. Yunji has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $6.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.44). Yunji had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yunji will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

