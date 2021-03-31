Yvonne Monaghan Sells 70,000 Shares of Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) Stock

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) insider Yvonne Monaghan sold 70,000 shares of Johnson Service Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total value of £107,800 ($140,841.39).

Yvonne Monaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Yvonne Monaghan sold 7,157 shares of Johnson Service Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03), for a total transaction of £11,093.35 ($14,493.53).

LON:JSG opened at GBX 152.60 ($1.99) on Wednesday. Johnson Service Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 83.47 ($1.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 171.56 ($2.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £677.93 million and a PE ratio of -23.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 154.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 126.65.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Apparelmaster and Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

