Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. Limoneira posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stephens raised shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 12,560 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $217,036.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,571.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,850 shares of company stock worth $542,093 and have sold 7,971 shares worth $135,759. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after buying an additional 52,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 29,119 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMNR traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $309.49 million, a PE ratio of -18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

