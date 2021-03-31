Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to announce $48.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.30 million. Amalgamated Financial reported sales of $53.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year sales of $204.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.82 million to $208.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $217.30 million, with estimates ranging from $215.77 million to $218.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.55 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

In related news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 4,761.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 396.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 553.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 68,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 8.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter.

AMAL stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $521.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

