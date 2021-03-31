Zacks Investment Management Acquires Shares of 29,941 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

