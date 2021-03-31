Zacks Investment Management Boosts Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 118.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMS. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,630.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Haney sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $910,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock worth $165,308,780. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $100.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.12, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.93 and a 200 day moving average of $81.39. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $113.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.21%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

