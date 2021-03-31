Zacks Investment Management Invests $972,000 in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 175,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period.

EWO stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80.

About iShares MSCI Austria ETF

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

