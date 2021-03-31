Zacks Investment Management Purchases New Shares in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 64,298 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FULT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,095,000 after purchasing an additional 646,405 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 770,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,992,000 after purchasing an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,537,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,563,000 after buying an additional 37,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 572,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.12 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

