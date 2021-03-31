Zacks Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 278.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of Astec Industries worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASTE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Astec Industries by 40.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

In other news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

ASTE opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average of $61.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.66 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $78.76.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.