Zacks Investment Management Trims Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Zacks Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $29,505,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $12,063,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 569.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 313,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in B&G Foods by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,199,000 after purchasing an additional 298,936 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,948,000 after purchasing an additional 159,661 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday. Stephens started coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

