Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) to Sell

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $297.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Air Products for the fiscal second quarter have been stable over the past month. Strategic investments in high-return projects, new business deals and acquisitions are expected to drive the company’s results in fiscal 2021. Also, Air Products is committed to maximize returns to shareholders. It will also benefit from productivity actions. The acquisition of PBF Energy plants is also contributing to its results. However, it faces challenges from lower merchant volumes in the Americas. Lower demand due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic are exerting pressure on volumes. Air Products also faces headwind from weakness in its packaged gas business in Europe. Its high debt level and stretched valuation are other concerns. Moreover, the company has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.31.

NYSE:APD traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,470. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.19 and a 200-day moving average of $278.47. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $185.25 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. First American Bank raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $6,588,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.