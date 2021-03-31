Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) to Strong Sell

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Shares of LIQT opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $172.16 million, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.02. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 million. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 28.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LiqTech International will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 198,558 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 242,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

