Zacks Investment Research Lowers CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CBTX. Stephens cut shares of CBTX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBTX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. CBTX has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.40 million, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.03.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBTX will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CBTX by 524.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 53,503 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in CBTX by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CBTX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

