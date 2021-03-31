Zacks Investment Research Lowers MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank. It offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and e-statements. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is based in ATLANTA, Ga. “

Separately, TheStreet raised MetroCity Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of MCBS opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $396.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.51.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

In other news, Director Don Leung sold 4,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $60,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,129,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,784,875.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,132 shares of company stock valued at $200,231. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 67,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

